LEADING OFF: Bosox try to clinch in Bronx, Snell goes for 20

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

BOSOX BUBBLY?

The Red Sox can clinch the AL East at Yankee Stadium with a single win during their three-game series — in 2016, Boston locked up the division while playing on the home field of its archrival. Ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi pitches against J.A. Happ in a matchup of veterans traded this summer. Rain is in the forecast for the 1:05 p.m. start, with the teams scheduled to begin early ahead of Yom Kippur observances.

The Bosox will see how star outfielder Mookie Betts is feeling. He exited their last game after hurting his side making a throw home. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge moved closer to returning from a broken wrist when had 11 at-bats in a simulated game Monday.

DODGEBALL

The showdown for first place in the NL West continues when Kyle Freeland (15-7, 2.96 ERA) starts for Colorado against Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw (8-5, 2.51) at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw beat the Rockies at Coors Field on Sept. 7; the next day, Freeland downed the Dodgers. It’s unclear whether Trevor Story will be available for Colorado after the All-Star shortstop injured his right elbow in an 8-2 loss Monday night that knocked his team out of playoff position. Story tweaked his elbow on a throw in the first inning and aggravated it on a swing in the fourth before leaving the game. Tests were scheduled for Tuesday.

THE BIG 2-0

Rays ace Blake Snell tries for his major league-leading 20th win when he starts at Texas. The 25-year-old Snell (19-5, 2.03 ERA) has won his last seven outings and 11 of his past 12 decisions. David Price is the only Tampa Bay pitcher to post a 20-win season, going 20-5 in 2012.

SEEING RED

Christian Yelich gets another chance to tear up the Cincinnati Reds. Yelich became the first major leaguer to hit for the cycle twice in one season against the same team Monday night, driving in four runs for the NL wild card-leading Brewers in their 8-0 victory over the Reds. He also singled, doubled, tripled and homered when he went 6 for 6 on Aug. 29 at Cincinnati, making him only the third player since 1900 to accomplish the feat twice in one year. The previous hitter with two cycles in one season was Aaron Hill for Arizona in 2012. “I don’t know if it’s really set in yet, but it’s definitely crazy,” Yelich said. “It was a pretty exciting moment.”

CHECK HIM

Tigers righty Michael Fulmer will seek a second opinion after an MRI showed possible damage to his meniscus. He was pulled after just five pitches Saturday when he tweaked his right knee trying to grab a bunt. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year is 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA this season. He’s had health issues over the past couple years.

