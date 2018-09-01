Listen Live Sports

Lehigh blocks late field goal to beat St. Francis (Pa) 21-19

September 1, 2018 4:04 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Dominick Bragalone ran for 139 yards and three touchdowns, Jon Seighman blocked a field goal with 33 seconds left and Lehigh held off St. Francis (Pa.) 21-19 in Saturday’s season opener.

After stopping the Mountain Hawks on downs, the Red Flash marched 56 yards to Lehigh’s 13 with 50 seconds left, but Eric Bofenkamp’s 30-yard field goal try was blocked, then recovered by Keith Woetzel.

Bragalone scored on a 52-yard run, his 2-yard plunge put Lehigh up 14-10 at halftime and his 11-yard run in the third made it 21-13.

The Red Flash closed to 21-19 early in the fourth with Ben Bruni’s end zone recovery of a fumble, but St. Francis missed the 2-point conversion.

Bear Fenimore, 17 of 26 for 242 yards passing with an interception, scored on a 1-yard keeper on St. Francis’ opening drive and Bofenkamp kicked 41- and 27-yard field goals.

