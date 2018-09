By The Associated Press

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — The football game between Tarleton State and Stephen F. Austin was canceled on Saturday due to ongoing lightning strikes.

After attempting to wait out the weather, officials decided to cancel the game as lighting strikes continued in the area.

According to Luke Bolanos, SFA’s sports information director, the game will not be made up.

