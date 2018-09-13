Lions-49ers Capsule

DETROIT (0-1) at SAN FRANCISCO (0-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – 49ers by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Detroit 0-1, San Francisco 0-1

SERIES RECORD – 49ers lead 37-28-1

LAST MEETING – Lions beat 49ers 32-17, Dec. 27, 2015

LAST WEEK – Lions lost to Jets 48-17; 49ers lost at Vikings 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Lions No. 30, 49ers No. 23

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (32), PASS (8).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (30), PASS (10).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (24), PASS (15).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (18), RUSH (17), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Lions lost nine straight in series before win in 2015. … Detroit lost 12 straight at San Francisco since 28-17 win Nov. 2, 1975. … Lions coming off most lopsided season-opening loss since 45-0 defeat at Washington in 1991. … Detroit allowed TDs on run, pass, punt return, INT return vs. Jets. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford threw four INTs in opener. … Detroit gained league-low 39 yards rushing in opener. … San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo had first loss in eight NFL starts last week. Garoppolo is first 49ers QB with three INTs in opener since Steve Young in 1993. … San Francisco has 12 TDs on 28 red-zone drives with Garoppolo as starter past two seasons. … 49ers went three-and-out on three of 12 drives in opener after doing it on 4 of 49 non-kneeldown drives in Garoppolo’s starts last year. … Rookie WR Dante Pettis became first 49er to score TD on first career catch since Vernon Davis in 2006. … San Francisco DL DeForest Buckner had 2 1/2 sacks last week after only three in all of 2017. … 49ers LB Fred Warner led all rookies with 12 tackles last week. Warner also forced fumble. … San Francisco K Robbie Gould made 26 straight FGs, one shy of Phil Dawson’s franchise record. … Fantasy tip: San Francisco’s George Kittle had fourth-most targets of any TE in Week 1 with nine. He caught five for 50 yards and Lions had trouble covering everybody vs. Jets.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

