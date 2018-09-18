Listen Live Sports

Lions waive Demby, release Cromartie

September 18, 2018 5:30 pm
 
The Detroit Lions have waived offensive lineman Jamil Demby and released safety Marcus Cromartie from injured reserve.

The Lions announced the moves Tuesday.

Cromartie injured his hip during Detroit’s final preseason game .

Demby, a rookie who played college football at Maine, was taken in the sixth round of the draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He was awarded to the Lions via waivers last week, but he was inactive for Sunday’s loss at San Francisco.

