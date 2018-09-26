Listen Live Sports

LPGA executive Jon Podany to lead Arnold Palmer Enterprises

September 26, 2018 1:49 pm
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The second-in-command at the LPGA Tour has been appointed the chief executive officer of Arnold Palmer Enterprises and president of charitable foundation “Arnie’s Army.”

Jon Podany spent eight years at the LPGA, most recently as chief commercial officer, where he teamed with Commissioner Mike Whan in strengthening the LPGA schedule and its media distribution.

Podany will oversee “Arnie’s Army” and all aspects of Arnold Palmer Enterprises. That includes the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, the Arnold Palmer Cup for college students in the U.S. and Europe, the Arnold Palmer Design Company and two Palmer properties — Bay Hill and Latrobe Country Club in Pennsylvania.

Palmer died two years ago.

