Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maddon: Russell playing for Cubs wouldn’t be distraction

September 25, 2018 7:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Manager Joe Maddon says it would not be a distraction if shortstop Addison Russell plays again for the Chicago Cubs.

Maddon has “no idea” if he will and knows “nothing about the process … playing itself out.” He spoke prior to Tuesday’s game against Pittsburgh.

Russell has not been with the team since Major League Baseball placed him on administrative leave Friday following a blog post attributed to Melissa Reidy containing allegations of emotional and physical abuse while they were married. Reidy also suggested on Instagram last year Russell was unfaithful and a friend of hers accused him of hitting his wife in a post later deleted.

Russell has denied the accusations. The leave could be extended for seven-day periods if the union agrees.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailors and Marines arrive in Singapore

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore