Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maier, Gilliam lead UC Davis to 54-21 win over San Diego

September 9, 2018 3:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam ran for three touchdowns and Jake Maier passed for 302 yards and a score to help UC Davis beat San Diego 54-21 on Saturday night.

Maier was 24-of-48 passing with no interceptions and Gilliam had 16 carries for 46 yards. Jared Harrell finished with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown for UC Davis (2-0).

San Diego (1-1) scored three touchdowns in fewer than three minutes to take a 21-20 lead when Zach Nelson scored on a 1-yard run with 4:06 left in the third quarter. Gilliam had two 11-yard touchdown runs and Vincent White returned an interception 48 yards for a score to make it 40-21 after the PAT failed. On USD’s next play from scrimmage on Cade Peacock picked off a pass from Anthony Lawrence, setting up a 26-yard touchdown run by Tehran Thomas.

Backup quarterback Brock Johnson hit Namane Modise for a 19-yard TD to cap the scoring with 1:34 to play.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lawrence was 20-of-38 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for the Toreros.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone