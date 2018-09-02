Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|17
|7
|4
|55
|50
|29
|Atlanta United FC
|16
|5
|6
|54
|56
|33
|New York City FC
|14
|7
|6
|48
|50
|36
|Columbus
|12
|8
|7
|43
|35
|34
|Philadelphia
|12
|11
|4
|40
|39
|41
|Montreal
|11
|14
|3
|36
|37
|45
|D.C. United
|8
|11
|6
|30
|42
|43
|New England
|7
|10
|9
|30
|39
|42
|Toronto FC
|7
|14
|6
|27
|45
|52
|Orlando City
|7
|16
|3
|24
|40
|61
|Chicago
|6
|15
|6
|24
|37
|52
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|14
|6
|7
|49
|47
|37
|Los Angeles FC
|13
|7
|7
|46
|54
|42
|Sporting Kansas City
|13
|7
|6
|45
|48
|33
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|10
|5
|44
|48
|46
|Seattle
|12
|9
|5
|41
|35
|27
|Portland
|11
|7
|8
|41
|38
|36
|Vancouver
|11
|9
|7
|40
|45
|52
|LA Galaxy
|10
|10
|8
|38
|51
|54
|Minnesota United
|9
|15
|2
|29
|38
|52
|Houston
|7
|13
|7
|28
|43
|42
|Colorado
|6
|14
|6
|24
|31
|48
|San Jose
|4
|15
|8
|20
|41
|52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New York 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 0
Portland 2, Toronto FC 0
San Jose 4, FC Dallas 3
Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Montreal 3, New York 0
Philadelphia 2, Orlando City 2, tie
Portland 1, New England 1, tie
Columbus 2, New York City FC 1
FC Dallas 4, Houston 2
Los Angeles FC 4, Toronto FC 2
Real Salt Lake 6, LA Galaxy 2
Vancouver 2, San Jose 1
D.C. United 3, Atlanta United FC 1
New England at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
D.C. United at New York City FC, 4:55 p.m.
Orlando City at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.