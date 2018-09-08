Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

September 8, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 17 7 4 55 50 29
Atlanta United FC 16 5 6 54 56 33
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 7 43 35 34
Philadelphia 12 11 4 40 39 41
Montreal 11 14 3 36 37 45
New England 8 10 9 33 40 42
D.C. United 8 11 7 31 43 44
Toronto FC 7 14 6 27 45 52
Orlando City 7 17 3 24 40 62
Chicago 6 15 6 24 37 52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
FC Dallas 14 6 7 49 47 37
Sporting Kansas City 14 7 6 48 49 33
Los Angeles FC 13 7 7 46 54 42
Real Salt Lake 13 10 5 44 48 46
Seattle 12 9 5 41 35 27
Portland 11 7 8 41 38 36
Vancouver 11 9 7 40 45 52
LA Galaxy 10 10 8 38 51 54
Minnesota United 9 15 2 29 38 52
Houston 7 13 7 28 43 42
Colorado 6 14 6 24 31 48
San Jose 4 15 8 20 41 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 5

New England 1, New York City FC 0

Saturday, September 8

D.C. United 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 1, Orlando City 0

Colorado at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12

Minnesota United at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 15

Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

New York at D.C. United, 1 p.m.

Orlando City at Chicago, 5 p.m.

