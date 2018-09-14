Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|17
|7
|4
|55
|50
|29
|Atlanta United FC
|16
|5
|6
|54
|56
|33
|New York City FC
|14
|8
|7
|49
|51
|38
|Columbus
|12
|8
|7
|43
|35
|34
|Philadelphia
|12
|11
|4
|40
|39
|41
|Montreal
|11
|14
|3
|36
|37
|45
|D.C. United
|9
|11
|7
|34
|45
|45
|New England
|8
|10
|9
|33
|40
|42
|Toronto FC
|7
|14
|6
|27
|45
|52
|Orlando City
|7
|17
|3
|24
|40
|62
|Chicago
|6
|15
|6
|24
|37
|52
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|FC Dallas
|14
|6
|7
|49
|47
|37
|Sporting Kansas City
|14
|7
|6
|48
|49
|33
|Los Angeles FC
|13
|7
|7
|46
|54
|42
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|10
|5
|44
|48
|46
|Portland
|12
|7
|8
|44
|40
|36
|Seattle
|12
|9
|5
|41
|35
|27
|Vancouver
|11
|9
|7
|40
|45
|52
|LA Galaxy
|10
|10
|8
|38
|51
|54
|Minnesota United
|9
|16
|2
|29
|39
|54
|Houston
|7
|13
|7
|28
|43
|42
|Colorado
|6
|15
|6
|24
|31
|50
|San Jose
|4
|15
|8
|20
|41
|52
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
D.C. United 2, Minnesota United 1
Atlanta United FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New England at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
New York at D.C. United, 1 p.m.
Orlando City at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 11 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.
