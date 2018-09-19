Major League Soccer

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta United FC
|17
|5
|6
|57
|59
|33
|New York
|17
|7
|5
|56
|53
|32
|New York City FC
|14
|8
|7
|49
|51
|38
|Columbus
|12
|8
|8
|44
|35
|34
|Philadelphia
|12
|12
|4
|40
|40
|45
|Montreal
|12
|14
|3
|39
|41
|46
|D.C. United
|9
|11
|8
|35
|48
|48
|New England
|8
|10
|10
|34
|41
|43
|Toronto FC
|8
|14
|6
|30
|50
|55
|Chicago
|7
|15
|6
|27
|41
|52
|Orlando City
|7
|18
|3
|24
|40
|66
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Sporting Kansas City
|15
|7
|6
|51
|54
|34
|FC Dallas
|14
|6
|8
|50
|47
|37
|Los Angeles FC
|13
|7
|8
|47
|55
|43
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|10
|6
|45
|49
|47
|Seattle
|13
|9
|5
|44
|37
|28
|Portland
|12
|8
|8
|44
|41
|40
|Vancouver
|11
|10
|7
|40
|46
|54
|LA Galaxy
|10
|11
|8
|38
|54
|59
|Houston
|8
|13
|7
|31
|47
|43
|Minnesota United
|9
|16
|3
|30
|40
|55
|Colorado
|6
|16
|6
|24
|31
|53
|San Jose
|4
|16
|8
|20
|42
|57
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
D.C. United 2, Minnesota United 1
Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0
Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3
Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie
Houston 4, Portland 1
Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie
Seattle 2, Vancouver 1
New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1
New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie
Chicago 4, Orlando City 0
Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 11 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.
