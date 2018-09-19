Listen Live Sports

Major League Soccer

September 19, 2018
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta United FC 17 5 6 57 59 33
New York 17 7 5 56 53 32
New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38
Columbus 12 8 8 44 35 34
Philadelphia 12 12 4 40 40 45
Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46
D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48
New England 8 10 10 34 41 43
Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55
Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52
Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34
FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37
Los Angeles FC 13 7 8 47 55 43
Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47
Seattle 13 9 5 44 37 28
Portland 12 8 8 44 41 40
Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54
LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59
Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43
Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55
Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53
San Jose 4 16 8 20 42 57

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 12

D.C. United 2, Minnesota United 1

Saturday, September 15

Atlanta United FC 3, Colorado 0

Montreal 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto FC 5, LA Galaxy 3

Columbus 0, FC Dallas 0, tie

Houston 4, Portland 1

Minnesota United 1, Real Salt Lake 1, tie

Seattle 2, Vancouver 1

New England 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 5, San Jose 1

Sunday, September 16

New York 3, D.C. United 3, tie

Chicago 4, Orlando City 0

Wednesday, September 19

Columbus at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Atlanta United FC at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 22

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

