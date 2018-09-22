Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 18 5 6 60 63 36 New York 17 7 5 56 53 32 New York City FC 14 8 7 49 51 38 Columbus 12 9 8 44 37 37 Philadelphia 13 12 4 43 41 45 Montreal 12 14 3 39 41 46 D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48 New England 8 10 10 34 41 43 Toronto FC 8 14 6 30 50 55 Chicago 7 15 6 27 41 52 Orlando City 7 18 3 24 40 66 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34 Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43 FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37 Portland 13 8 8 47 44 42 Real Salt Lake 13 10 6 45 49 47 Seattle 13 10 5 44 37 29 Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54 LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59 Houston 8 13 7 31 47 43 Minnesota United 9 16 3 30 40 55 Colorado 6 16 6 24 31 53 San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 19

Portland 3, Columbus 2

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, September 22

Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 0

Toronto FC at New York, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 26

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

