Major League Soccer

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta United FC 19 5 6 63 65 36 New York 18 7 5 59 55 32 New York City FC 14 8 8 50 52 39 Columbus 13 9 8 47 39 38 Philadelphia 13 12 4 43 41 45 Montreal 12 14 4 40 42 47 D.C. United 9 11 8 35 48 48 New England 8 10 11 35 43 45 Toronto FC 8 15 6 30 50 57 Chicago 7 15 7 28 43 54 Orlando City 7 18 4 25 40 66 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 15 7 6 51 54 34 Los Angeles FC 14 7 8 50 57 43 FC Dallas 14 6 8 50 47 37 Portland 13 9 8 47 46 45 Real Salt Lake 13 11 6 45 49 49 Seattle 13 10 5 44 37 29 Vancouver 11 10 7 40 46 54 LA Galaxy 10 11 8 38 54 59 Minnesota United 10 16 3 33 43 57 Houston 8 13 8 32 47 43 Colorado 6 17 6 24 32 55 San Jose 4 18 8 20 45 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 19

Portland 3, Columbus 2

Atlanta United FC 4, San Jose 3

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, September 22

Los Angeles FC 2, San Jose 0

New York 2, Toronto FC 0

Atlanta United FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Chicago 2, New England 2, tie

Columbus 2, Colorado 1

Houston 0, Orlando City 0, tie

New York City FC 1, Montreal 1, tie

Minnesota United 3, Portland 2

Sunday, September 23

Sporting Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Seattle at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 26

Chicago at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 29

Los Angeles FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Montreal at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Minnesota United, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 30

Atlanta United FC at New York, 1 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

