Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Manotas sets franchise record, Dynamo beat Timbers 4-1

September 15, 2018 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas had two goals and an assist and set a franchise record for goals in a calendar year, helping the Houston Dynamo snap a 10-game winless streak with a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Manotas gave the Dynamo a 2-1 lead in the 39th minute, tapping in Alberth Elis’ low cross. It was Manotas’ 17th goal in all competitions this year.

Manotas added another goal to his tally in the 71st minute, volleying home goalkeeper Steve Clark’s botched attempt to punch away Elis’ cross.

Houston’s Alejandro Fuenmayor scored an own goal to give the Timbers (12-8-8) the lead in the ninth minute.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Elis headed home Tomas Martinez’s free kick to tie it at 1 for the Dynamo (8-13-7) in the 32nd minute.

Fuenmayor capped the scoring in the 81st minute with a right-footed shot to finish Manotas’ pass.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus