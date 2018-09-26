Mariners 10, Athletics 8, 11 innings,

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martini lf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|Haniger rf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Segura ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Lowrie dh
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Cano 2b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Lureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Gamel pr-dh
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Healy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Canha ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|An.Rmne pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Hrrmann ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Pinder 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Negron 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lucroy c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Vglbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Bckhm pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Seager ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Zunino c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Span ph-lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|D.Grdon cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|47
|8
|16
|8
|Totals
|46
|10
|14
|10
|Oakland
|330
|011
|000
|00—
|8
|Seattle
|311
|000
|021
|02—10
E_M.Chapman (20). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Seattle 9. 2B_M.Olson (33), Zunino 2 (18), Span 2 (22). 3B_Martini (3). HR_Semien (14), Segura (10), Cruz (37), Herrmann (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Anderson
|2
|1-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Hendriks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Petit H,16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelley H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodney H,6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Treinen BS,5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pagan L,3-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Seattle
|Leake
|1
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Bradford
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Elias
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Festa
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pazos
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diaz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Colome W,7-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Rodney 2.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:57. A_12,791 (47,943).
