Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mariners 10, Athletics 8, 11 innings,

September 26, 2018 2:17 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martini lf 6 2 3 2 Haniger rf 6 1 2 0
M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 2 0 Segura ss 6 2 2 1
Lowrie dh 6 1 2 1 Cano 2b 6 0 1 0
M.Olson 1b 5 1 2 1 Cruz dh 5 1 2 3
Lureano cf 5 1 1 1 Gamel pr-dh 0 2 0 0
Joyce rf 3 0 2 2 Healy 1b 4 1 1 0
Canha ph-rf 3 0 1 0 An.Rmne pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Semien ss 5 1 1 1 Hrrmann ph 1 1 1 2
Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 Negron 3b 3 0 0 0
Lucroy c 5 1 1 0 Vglbach ph 0 0 0 0
G.Bckhm pr-3b 0 1 0 0
Seager ph-3b 1 0 1 1
Zunino c 5 1 2 0
Heredia lf 1 0 0 0
Span ph-lf 3 0 2 2
D.Grdon cf 5 0 0 1
Totals 47 8 16 8 Totals 46 10 14 10
Oakland 330 011 000 00— 8
Seattle 311 000 021 02—10

E_M.Chapman (20). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Seattle 9. 2B_M.Olson (33), Zunino 2 (18), Span 2 (22). 3B_Martini (3). HR_Semien (14), Segura (10), Cruz (37), Herrmann (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Anderson 2 1-3 7 5 5 0 3
Hendriks 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 2 1 0 0 1 1
Petit H,16 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kelley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodney H,6 1 1 2 2 2 2
Treinen BS,5 1 2 1 0 0 1
Pagan L,3-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Seattle
Leake 1 1-3 8 6 6 0 2
Bradford 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Elias 3 4 1 1 1 2
Festa 1-3 3 1 1 1 0
Pazos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 2
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 2
Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Colome W,7-5 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Rodney 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ed Hickox.

Advertisement

T_3:57. A_12,791 (47,943).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Sailors and Marines arrive in Singapore

Today in History

1927: Work begins on Mount Rushmore