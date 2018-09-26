Mariners 10, Athletics 8, 11 innings,

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 6 2 3 2 Haniger rf 6 1 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 2 0 Segura ss 6 2 2 1 Lowrie dh 6 1 2 1 Cano 2b 6 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 5 1 2 1 Cruz dh 5 1 2 3 Lureano cf 5 1 1 1 Gamel pr-dh 0 2 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 2 2 Healy 1b 4 1 1 0 Canha ph-rf 3 0 1 0 An.Rmne pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 1 1 1 Hrrmann ph 1 1 1 2 Pinder 2b 4 1 1 0 Negron 3b 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 5 1 1 0 Vglbach ph 0 0 0 0 G.Bckhm pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Seager ph-3b 1 0 1 1 Zunino c 5 1 2 0 Heredia lf 1 0 0 0 Span ph-lf 3 0 2 2 D.Grdon cf 5 0 0 1 Totals 47 8 16 8 Totals 46 10 14 10

Oakland 330 011 000 00— 8 Seattle 311 000 021 02—10

E_M.Chapman (20). DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Oakland 10, Seattle 9. 2B_M.Olson (33), Zunino 2 (18), Span 2 (22). 3B_Martini (3). HR_Semien (14), Segura (10), Cruz (37), Herrmann (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Anderson 2 1-3 7 5 5 0 3 Hendriks 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wendelken 2 1 0 0 1 1 Petit H,16 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kelley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rodney H,6 1 1 2 2 2 2 Treinen BS,5 1 2 1 0 0 1 Pagan L,3-1 1 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 Seattle Leake 1 1-3 8 6 6 0 2 Bradford 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Elias 3 4 1 1 1 2 Festa 1-3 3 1 1 1 0 Pazos 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 2 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 0 2 Diaz 1 0 0 0 1 1 Colome W,7-5 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Rodney 2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:57. A_12,791 (47,943).

