Mariners 13, Rangers 0

September 22, 2018 11:35 pm
 
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 5 3 3 0 Profar 3b 3 0 0 0
Gamel rf 0 0 0 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0
Segura ss 3 1 0 0 Alberto ss 1 0 0 0
Negron ss 1 0 1 1 Mazara rf 2 0 0 0
Cano 2b 4 1 3 4 Tocci rf 1 0 0 0
G.Bckhm pr-2b 1 1 0 0 Beltre dh 3 0 1 0
Cruz dh 4 0 2 2 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0
Healy 1b 5 0 1 0 Knr-Flf c 3 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
An.Rmne 3b 1 0 0 0 Rbinson lf 0 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 2 1 1 Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0
D.Grdon cf 4 1 1 2 DShelds cf 3 0 1 0
Maybin ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Heredia lf-cf 5 2 3 1
Totals 41 13 16 12 Totals 28 0 3 0
Seattle 000 031 153—13
Texas 000 000 000— 0

DP_Seattle 2, Texas 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B_Haniger 2 (37), Cano (21), Healy (15), Heredia (11). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Cano (9), Zunino (20), D.Gordon (3). SF_Gamel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gonzales W,13-9 6 1 0 0 1 3
Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 1
Duke 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 0
Texas
Minor L,12-8 4 2-3 6 3 3 3 4
Claudio 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Pelham 1 2 1 1 0 1
Colon 2-3 4 4 4 0 0
Curtis 1 2 4 3 3 2
Butler 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:07. A_31,158 (49,115).

