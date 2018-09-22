Listen Live Sports

Mariners 13, Rangers 0

September 22, 2018 11:35 pm
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger rf 5 3 3 0 0 0 .287
Gamel rf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .276
Segura ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .304
Negron ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .400
Cano 2b 4 1 3 4 1 0 .301
1-Beckham pr-2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Cruz dh 4 0 2 2 1 1 .263
Healy 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .241
Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .221
Romine 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Zunino c 4 2 1 1 1 1 .197
Gordon cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .269
a-Maybin ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .241
Heredia lf-cf 5 2 3 1 0 0 .228
Totals 41 13 16 12 6 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Profar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .255
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Alberto ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Mazara rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Tocci rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Beltre dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .258
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Robinson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Guzman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230
DeShields cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Totals 28 0 3 0 2 5
Seattle 000 031 153—13 16 0
Texas 000 000 000— 0 3 0

a-walked for Gordon in the 9th.

1-ran for Cano in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B_Haniger 2 (37), Cano (21), Healy (15), Heredia (11). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Cano (9), off Minor; Zunino (20), off Claudio; Gordon (3), off Colon. RBIs_Cano 4 (46), Cruz 2 (92), Zunino (44), Gordon 2 (32), Heredia (17), Negron (4), Gamel (17). SF_Gamel.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Healy 2, Zunino, Gordon); Texas 1 (Beltre). RISP_Seattle 6 for 18; Texas 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Haniger, Profar, Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Healy), (Segura, Cano, Healy); Texas 1 (Guzman, Andrus).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales, W, 13-9 6 1 0 0 1 3 78 4.12
Vincent 1 2 0 0 1 1 16 3.98
Duke 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.01
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 11.74
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 12-8 4 2-3 6 3 3 3 4 96 4.18
Claudio 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.64
Pelham 1 2 1 1 0 1 25 4.50
Colon 2-3 4 4 4 0 0 12 5.78
Curtis 1 2 4 3 3 2 37 5.79
Butler 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 6.15

Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0, Curtis 2-2, Butler 1-1. PB_Kiner-Falefa (4).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:07. A_31,158 (49,115).

