Mariners 13, Rangers 0

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Gamel rf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.304
|Negron ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.301
|1-Beckham pr-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.263
|Healy 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Romine 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Zunino c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.197
|Gordon cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|a-Maybin ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Heredia lf-cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Totals
|41
|13
|16
|12
|6
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Alberto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Mazara rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Tocci rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Beltre dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Robinson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Guzman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Seattle
|000
|031
|153—13
|16
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|0
a-walked for Gordon in the 9th.
1-ran for Cano in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B_Haniger 2 (37), Cano (21), Healy (15), Heredia (11). 3B_Seager (1). HR_Cano (9), off Minor; Zunino (20), off Claudio; Gordon (3), off Colon. RBIs_Cano 4 (46), Cruz 2 (92), Zunino (44), Gordon 2 (32), Heredia (17), Negron (4), Gamel (17). SF_Gamel.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Healy 2, Zunino, Gordon); Texas 1 (Beltre). RISP_Seattle 6 for 18; Texas 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Mazara. GIDP_Haniger, Profar, Kiner-Falefa.
DP_Seattle 2 (Segura, Cano, Healy), (Segura, Cano, Healy); Texas 1 (Guzman, Andrus).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 13-9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|78
|4.12
|Vincent
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.98
|Duke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.01
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11.74
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 12-8
|4
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|96
|4.18
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.64
|Pelham
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|4.50
|Colon
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|5.78
|Curtis
|1
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|37
|5.79
|Butler
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.15
Inherited runners-scored_Claudio 1-0, Curtis 2-2, Butler 1-1. PB_Kiner-Falefa (4).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:07. A_31,158 (49,115).
