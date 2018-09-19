Mariners 9, Astros 0

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 3 3 2 1 1 0 .284 Gamel rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .276 Segura ss 4 2 2 0 0 0 .306 Romine ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Cano 2b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .290 Negron 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .262 c-Vogelbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Healy 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .222 Beckham 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .193 Heredia lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .221 Gordon cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Totals 38 9 11 8 2 6

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf-cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Straw cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .315 Tucker lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .148 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .289 Davis 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Gonzalez ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 White dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .241 Maldonado c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 a-Kemp ph-lf-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Marisnick cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204 b-Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Stassi c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Totals 30 0 5 0 3 3

Seattle 300 021 210—9 11 0 Houston 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-flied out for Maldonado in the 5th. b-struck out for Marisnick in the 5th. c-flied out for Cruz in the 9th.

LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Segura (29), Cano 2 (20). HR_Seager (22), off Peacock; Haniger (26), off Deetz; Heredia (5), off Perez. RBIs_Haniger (90), Cano 3 (42), Cruz (90), Seager 2 (76), Heredia (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Seager, Heredia); Houston 2 (White, Gattis). RISP_Seattle 3 for 9; Houston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Kemp. GIDP_Altuve, Marisnick.

DP_Seattle 2 (Seager, Cano, Healy), (Segura, Cano, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.42 Lawrence, W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 2 1 34 7.08 Warren 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 3.12 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Duke 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 4.10 Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 12.56 Elias 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.10 Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 11-11 5 6 5 5 2 3 81 3.71 Peacock 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 3.13 Deetz 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 27 13.50 Perez 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 4.32 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.12

Inherited runners-scored_Perez 1-0. WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:47. A_31,229 (41,168).

