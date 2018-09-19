Mariners 9, Astros 0

Seattle Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 3 3 2 1 Sprnger rf-cf 3 0 1 0 Gamel rf 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 1 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 2 2 0 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0 An.Rmne ss 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker lf 1 0 0 0 Cano 2b 4 2 3 3 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 Negron 2b 1 0 0 0 J..Dvis 3b 1 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 M.Gnzal ss 4 0 1 0 Vglbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 White dh 4 0 0 0 Healy 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0 G.Bckhm 3b 0 0 0 0 Mldnado c 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 0 0 T.Kemp ph-lf-2b 2 0 0 0 Heredia lf 4 1 1 1 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0 D.Grdon cf 4 0 0 0 Gattis ph 1 0 0 0 Stassi c 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 9 11 8 Totals 30 0 5 0

Seattle 300 021 210—9 Houston 000 000 000—0

DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Segura (29), Cano 2 (20). HR_Haniger (26), Seager (22), Heredia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0 Lawrence W,1-0 3 1 0 0 2 1 Warren 1 2 0 0 0 1 Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0 Duke 1 1 0 0 0 1 Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 0 Elias 1 0 0 0 0 0 Houston Keuchel L,11-11 5 6 5 5 2 3 Peacock 1 1 1 1 0 1 Deetz 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 Perez 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:47. A_31,229 (41,168).

