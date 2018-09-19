Listen Live Sports

Mariners 9, Astros 0

September 19, 2018 11:10 pm
 
Seattle Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 3 3 2 1 Sprnger rf-cf 3 0 1 0
Gamel rf 1 0 0 0 Straw cf 1 0 0 0
Segura ss 4 2 2 0 Altuve 2b 2 0 0 0
An.Rmne ss 1 0 0 0 K.Tcker lf 1 0 0 0
Cano 2b 4 2 3 3 Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0
Negron 2b 1 0 0 0 J..Dvis 3b 1 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 M.Gnzal ss 4 0 1 0
Vglbach ph-dh 1 0 0 0 White dh 4 0 0 0
Healy 1b 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 2 0
Seager 3b 4 1 2 2 Reddick lf-rf 2 0 1 0
G.Bckhm 3b 0 0 0 0 Mldnado c 1 0 0 0
Zunino c 4 0 0 0 T.Kemp ph-lf-2b 2 0 0 0
Heredia lf 4 1 1 1 Mrsnick cf 1 0 0 0
D.Grdon cf 4 0 0 0 Gattis ph 1 0 0 0
Stassi c 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 9 11 8 Totals 30 0 5 0
Seattle 300 021 210—9
Houston 000 000 000—0

DP_Seattle 2. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 6. 2B_Segura (29), Cano 2 (20). HR_Haniger (26), Seager (22), Heredia (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Festa 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lawrence W,1-0 3 1 0 0 2 1
Warren 1 2 0 0 0 1
Armstrong 1 1 0 0 1 0
Duke 1 1 0 0 0 1
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 0
Elias 1 0 0 0 0 0
Houston
Keuchel L,11-11 5 6 5 5 2 3
Peacock 1 1 1 1 0 1
Deetz 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Perez 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Devenski 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Keuchel.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:47. A_31,229 (41,168).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

