Mariners’ Paxton, Hernandez will miss starts vs. Anaheim

September 13, 2018 10:19 pm
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seattle pitchers James Paxton and Felix Hernandez will not make their scheduled starts this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said before Thursday’s series opener that Paxton and Hernandez did not accompany the team to Anaheim. Paxton, who was slated to go on Friday, is dealing with pneumonia. Hernandez left last Saturday’s game against the Yankees with hamstring tightness.

Servais did not name a starter for Friday, saying the Mariners will go with a bullpen day. Right-hander Erasmo Ramirez will start Saturday, and left-hander Marco Gonzales will pitch Sunday.

Servais said he expects Paxton to be able to return sometime during the last two weeks of the season. The left-hander, who pitched a no-hitter on May 8 at Toronto, is 11-6 with a 3.83 ERA. His career high for wins is 12, set last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

