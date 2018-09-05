Marlins 2, Phillies 1

Philadelphia Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Sntna 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 Ortega rf 4 0 0 0 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 J.Btsta ph-3b 1 1 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 A.Cbrra ss 4 0 1 1 Ralmuto c 3 0 0 0 Kingery pr-ss 0 0 0 0 Detrich 1b 2 2 0 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 0 0 Brinson cf 3 0 2 0 C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 0 0 Dean lf 3 0 1 2 Alfaro c 3 0 3 0 Glloway lf 0 0 0 0 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 Y.Rvera 3b 2 0 0 0 O.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0 Sa.Alcn p 3 0 0 0 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 W.Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Dmnguez p 0 0 0 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Flrimon ph 1 0 0 0 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 28 2 4 2

Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 Miami 010 100 00x—2

DP_Miami 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 6. 2B_C.Santana (25), J.Bautista (15). SB_Quinn (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Pivetta L,7-11 4 3 2 2 2 4 Hunter 2 1 0 0 0 1 Dominguez 2 0 0 0 1 3 Miami Alcantara W,2-0 7 3 0 0 2 6 Conley H,14 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Barraclough H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Steckenrider S,4-9 1 1 0 0 1 2

Sa.Alcantara pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Pivetta (Dietrich), by Alcantara (Quinn), by Alcantara (Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:44. A_6,427 (36,742).

