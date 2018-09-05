Marlins 2, Phillies 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Santana 3b-1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .228 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .226 c-Bautista ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Cabrera ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .266 1-Kingery pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .252 Alfaro c 3 0 3 0 0 0 .262 Pivetta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .114 a-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .306 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Florimon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .338 Totals 31 1 6 1 3 9

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .286 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 Dietrich 1b 2 2 0 0 1 1 .267 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Brinson cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .201 Dean lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .206 Galloway lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Alcantara p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 2 4 2 3 8

Philadelphia 000 000 010—1 6 0 Miami 010 100 00x—2 4 0

a-grounded out for Pivetta in the 5th. b-struck out for Hunter in the 7th. c-doubled for Bour in the 8th. d-struck out for Dominguez in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Miami 6. 2B_Santana (25), Bautista (15). RBIs_Cabrera (73), Dean 2 (9). SB_Quinn (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Santana, Cabrera, Hoskins, Quinn); Miami 3 (Rojas, Alcantara 2). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 7; Miami 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Cabrera, Bour, Rojas, Brinson, Dietrich. LIDP_Santana. GIDP_Herrera.

DP_Miami 3 (Rivera, Rojas, Dietrich), (Castro, Rojas, Dietrich), (Castro, Dietrich).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 7-11 4 3 2 2 2 4 69 4.66 Hunter 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 3.60 Dominguez 2 0 0 0 1 3 28 2.92 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alcantara, W, 2-0 7 3 0 0 2 6 97 0.75 Conley, H, 14 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 9 4.68 Barraclough, H, 10 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 6 4.09 Steckenrider, S, 4-9 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.94

Alcantara pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0, Barraclough 1-1. HBP_Pivetta (Dietrich), Alcantara 2 (Quinn,Alfaro).

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:44. A_6,427 (36,742).

