Marlins 3, Phillies 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Santana 1b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Herrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cabrera 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Kingery ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|c-Hoskins ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|a-Florimon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Bautista ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Avilan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|0
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|e-Galloway ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Dietrich 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Riddle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Rojas ss-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Brinson cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Dean lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.049
|b-Sierra ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|1
|8
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Miami
|030
|000
|00x—3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Velasquez in the 6th. b-flied out for Urena in the 7th. c-flied out for Kingery in the 8th. d-grounded out for Arano in the 8th. e-struck out for Ortega in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 2, Miami 3. 2B_Dean (3). 3B_Dietrich (2). HR_Cabrera (22), off Urena. RBIs_Cabrera (69), Ortega 2 (7), Brinson (31).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Anderson, Castro). RISP_; Miami 2 for 6.
FIDP_Sierra. GIDP_W.Ramos.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Quinn, Santana); Miami 1 (Rojas, Castro, Dietrich).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 9-10
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|73
|4.10
|E.Ramos
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.17
|Morgan
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.83
|Arano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.60
|Avilan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.67
|Hunter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.74
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urena, W, 5-12
|7
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|99
|4.41
|Conley, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.54
|Steckenrider, S, 3-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.01
WP_Velasquez.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_2:24. A_7,771 (36,742).
