Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 5, Mets 3

September 11, 2018 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Ortega rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Sierra rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .286
Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Anderson 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .272
Dietrich 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .268
1-Rivera pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Brinson cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .206
Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-O’Brien ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Galloway lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Urena p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .047
Riddle ss 1 1 1 1 0 0 .231
Totals 33 5 7 5 2 11
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rosario ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .254
McNeil 2b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .331
Conforto lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .236
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Flores 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Nimmo rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .270
Smith 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .211
Jackson cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .264
Plawecki c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .232
deGrom p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .177
a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Reinheimer ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Totals 32 3 5 3 5 8
Miami 000 200 012—5 7 0
New York 000 001 002—3 5 0

a-lined out for deGrom in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 9th. c-walked for Gsellman in the 9th.

1-ran for Dietrich in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 3, New York 7. 2B_Dietrich (24), Brinson (9), Conforto (18). 3B_Anderson (4). HR_Riddle (9), off Swarzak; Conforto (24), off Urena; Plawecki (6), off Steckenrider. RBIs_Anderson (59), Dietrich (45), Brinson 2 (36), Riddle (33), Conforto (64), Plawecki 2 (27).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Rojas, Galloway); New York 1 (Smith). RISP_Miami 2 for 6; New York 1 for 4.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Runners moved up_Nimmo. GIDP_Realmuto.

DP_New York 1 (Smith, Rosario).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urena, W, 6-12 6 1-3 4 1 1 3 5 99 4.29
Conley, H, 15 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.50
Riddle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Steckenrider 1 1 2 2 2 1 28 4.18
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
deGrom, L, 8-9 7 3 2 2 2 9 106 1.71
Swarzak 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 6.14
Gsellman 1 3 2 2 0 1 16 4.08

Inherited runners-scored_Conley 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:39. A_20,849 (41,922).

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 Detect '18
9|21 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman