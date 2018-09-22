Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marlins 5, Reds 1

September 22, 2018 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Schbler lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0
Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 2 1 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0
Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 3 1 1 1
M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 1 1
Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Dean lf 3 1 2 3
DSclfni p 2 0 0 0 Wttgren p 0 0 0 0
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0
Romano p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ss 0 0 0 0
Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Sierra rf 3 0 2 0
G.Grrro ph 1 1 1 1 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Glloway ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 5 7 5
Cincinnati 000 000 010—1
Miami 000 203 00x—5

E_DeSclafani 2 (3). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. 2B_Realmuto (30). HR_G.Guerrero (1), Dean (4). CS_Suarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
DeSclafani L,7-7 5 2-3 6 5 3 1 10
Garrett 0 1 0 0 0 0
Romano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0
Miami
Urena W,8-12 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 2
Garcia H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 2 1 1 1 0 0
Conley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider S,5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Urena (Peraza).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_2:22. A_12,559 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established