Marlins 5, Reds 1

|Cincinnati
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Schbler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|O’Brien 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stcknrd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bri.And 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|M.Wllms rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dean lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|DSclfni p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wttgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riddle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stphens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|G.Grrro ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|J.Urena p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|010—1
|Miami
|000
|203
|00x—5
E_DeSclafani 2 (3). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. 2B_Realmuto (30). HR_G.Guerrero (1), Dean (4). CS_Suarez (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani L,7-7
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|3
|1
|10
|Garrett
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Urena W,8-12
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Garcia H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Conley
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Steckenrider S,5-10
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
HBP_by Urena (Peraza).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:22. A_12,559 (36,742).
