Marlins 5, Reds 1

Cincinnati Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Schbler lf 4 0 0 0 Rojas ss-1b 4 0 0 0 Peraza ss 3 0 1 0 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 2 1 0 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 O’Brien 1b 4 0 0 0 Suarez 3b 3 0 1 0 Stcknrd p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 1 0 Bri.And 3b 3 1 1 1 M.Wllms rf 3 0 0 0 Brinson cf 4 1 1 1 Casali ph 1 0 0 0 Dean lf 3 1 2 3 DSclfni p 2 0 0 0 Wttgren p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Conley p 0 0 0 0 Romano p 0 0 0 0 Riddle ss 0 0 0 0 Stphens p 0 0 0 0 Sierra rf 3 0 2 0 G.Grrro ph 1 1 1 1 J.Urena p 2 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Glloway ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 32 5 7 5

Cincinnati 000 000 010—1 Miami 000 203 00x—5

E_DeSclafani 2 (3). DP_Miami 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Miami 4. 2B_Realmuto (30). HR_G.Guerrero (1), Dean (4). CS_Suarez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cincinnati DeSclafani L,7-7 5 2-3 6 5 3 1 10 Garrett 0 1 0 0 0 0 Romano 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stephens 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wisler 1 0 0 0 0 0 Miami Urena W,8-12 5 2-3 3 0 0 1 2 Garcia H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wittgren 2 1 1 1 0 0 Conley 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Steckenrider S,5-10 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Garrett pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Urena (Peraza).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Ben May; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:22. A_12,559 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.