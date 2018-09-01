Marlins 6, Blue Jays 3

|Toronto
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Grrl Jr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Riddle ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|D.Trvis 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Brinson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Ralmuto c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bri.And 3b
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Prado 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|R.Mrtin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dean lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Glloway lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnnd lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Estrd p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|D.Brnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chen p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grrieri p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Mrles ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Fr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|30
|6
|9
|6
|Toronto
|000
|100
|002—3
|Miami
|101
|040
|00x—6
DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 2, Miami 5. 2B_D.Travis (10), Riddle (8), Prado (9). HR_Smoak (23), Realmuto (18). SF_Grichuk (3), Bri.Anderson (2). S_Chen (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Estrada L,7-11
|4
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrieri
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|Chen W,6-9
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Guerrero
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:37. A_11,174 (36,742).
