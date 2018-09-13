Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martavis Bryant relishes second chance with Oakland Raiders

September 13, 2018 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Martavis Bryant is back in the NFL after re-signing with the Oakland Raiders, focused on trying to get back up to speed in coach Jon Gruden’s offense with an eye on playing this Sunday in Denver.

One day after signing a one-year contract to return to Oakland, the 26-year-old Bryant was in a positive and playful mood while speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since being acquired in a trade from Pittsburgh, a move that precipitated his surprising release five weeks later.

Talk has circulated for three months that Bryant could be suspended by the NFL for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. Bryant missed all of 2016 while suspended for the same reason.

__

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors make a big splash

Today in History

1989: Powell becomes Joint Chiefs chairman