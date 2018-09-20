Listen Live Sports

Martinez scores 30th goal in stoppage time, Atlanta wins

September 20, 2018 1:26 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Josef Martinez scored his second goal of the game in stoppage time and Supporters’ Shield leader Atlanta United rallied to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-3 on Wednesday night, spoiling the debut of interim coach Steve Ralston.

The game changed on a video replay midway through the second half. San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski had a goal reversed — that would have made it 4-1 — due to a handball that wasn’t called at the other end.

Atlanta was given a penalty kick and Martinez scored to pull to 3-2 in the 70th minute. Three minutes later, Miguel Almiron tied it by knocking home a loose ball in front of the goal.

Martinez headed home his 30th goal of the season in the 95th, securing Atlanta a home playoff game.

Atlanta (18-5-6) has only lost once in its last 10 games — with seven victories. San Jose (4-17-8) has lost eight of its last 12.

San Jose made a coaching change on Monday, firing first-year head coach Mikael Stahre, after its worst home loss in four years — allowing five goals to Sporting Kansas City.

