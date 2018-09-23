McDonald’s 5 TD passes help Hawaii beat Duquesne 42-21

HONOLULU (AP) — Cole McDonald threw five touchdown passes to four different receivers and Hawaii limited Duquesne to just 166 total yards as the Rainbow Warriors beat the Dukes 42-21 on Saturday night.

McDonald was 24-of-40 passing for 273 yards with one interception. Junior Dayton Furuta, who came in with 75 career rushing yards, had 12 carries for 114 yards for Hawaii (4-1).

Duquesne’s Daniel Parr threw touchdown passes 56 seconds apart to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter, but McDonald capped drives of eight, nine and 11 plays with scoring strikes to give the Rainbow Warriors a seven-point lead going into the break. Hawaii’s Zach Wilson intercepted a pass on the first possession of the second half to set up a 2-yard TD run by Fred Holly III and McDonald’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Torres with 7:48 to play made it 35-14.

The Dukes (3-2) had their three-game win streak snapped.

John Ursua finished with five catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns, Cedric Byrd added seven receptions for 55 yards and a score and JoJo Ward had 89 yards receiving and one TD on six catches for Hawaii.

