McKennie has bruised knee, not sprained knee as announced

September 12, 2018 7:47 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie has a bruised left knee, not a sprain as first announced.

McKennie left the Americans’ 1-0 exhibition win over Mexico on Tuesday night in the 40th minute after injuring the knee. The U.S. Soccer Federation originally called the injury a sprain, but said Wednesday he was re-evaluated and has a bruise and no sprain.

McKennie had an MRI and returned to his German club Schalke for additional treatment, according to the USSF, which did not have a timetable for his return.

The 20-year-old Texan has become a regular for Schalke.

