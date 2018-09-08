Listen Live Sports

Mercer shuts down Jacksonville 45-3

September 8, 2018 9:24 pm
 
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Kaelan Riley threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Tyray Devezin ran for two touchdowns and Mercer beat Jacksonville 45-3 on Saturday night for coach Bobby Lamb’s 100th career win.

Robert Riddle’s 3-yard run capped the Bears’ opening drive and Devezin’s 5-yarder made it 31-0 at halftime after Mercer’s defense forced four Jacksonville punts and recovered a fumble while holding the Dolphins to 87 total yards in the first half.

Tee Mitchell scored on a 14-yard run and gained 118 yards on 12 carries to become the third player in Mercer (1-1) history with 2,000 career rushing yards.

Riley was 8-of-10 passing for 46 yards passing and hit Stephen Houzah on a 5-yard scoring pass. Devezin finished with 99 yards on 13 carries, including a 9-yard scoring run in the third quarter.

Javier Arce-Ramirez made a 49-yard field goal with 1:30 to play for Mercer (1-1).

