Mets 2, Giants 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Flores 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bruce 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.227
|Conforto lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Jackson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Nimmo rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Nido c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.170
|Matz p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.075
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|b-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Gsellman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Slater rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.261
|Pence lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Hanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.260
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Holland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.064
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Melancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Blanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|35
|1
|3
|1
|2
|16
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|01—2
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|00—1
|3
|0
a-struck out for Melancon in the 8th. b-struck out for Lugo in the 10th. c-grounded out for Strickland in the 11th.
E_Rosario (12). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 2B_Flores (25), Nido (2). 3B_Rosario (7). HR_Longoria (15), off Matz. RBIs_Frazier (53), Nido (4), Longoria (46). SB_Frazier (9), Pence (4). SF_Frazier. S_Holland.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Flores); San Francisco 2 (Slater, Panik). RISP_New York 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Matz, Bruce. GIDP_Nimmo, Longoria.
DP_New York 1 (Flores, Rosario, Bruce); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Hanson, Belt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|11
|93
|4.20
|Lugo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.80
|Blevins, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.75
|Gsellman, S, 9-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.77
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holland
|6
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|106
|3.56
|Dyson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.74
|Melancon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.73
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.76
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.08
|Strickland, L, 3-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.03
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:56. A_38,875 (41,915).
