Mets 2, Giants 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Flores 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .271 Bruce 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .218 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .227 Conforto lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Jackson cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Nimmo rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .267 Nido c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .170 Matz p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .075 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 b-McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .317 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Gsellman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 2 7 2 3 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Slater rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .282 Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .244 Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .261 Pence lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .217 Hanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .260 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245 Holland p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .064 Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Melancon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Blanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Totals 35 1 3 1 2 16

New York 000 010 000 01—2 7 1 San Francisco 000 100 000 00—1 3 0

a-struck out for Melancon in the 8th. b-struck out for Lugo in the 10th. c-grounded out for Strickland in the 11th.

E_Rosario (12). LOB_New York 6, San Francisco 4. 2B_Flores (25), Nido (2). 3B_Rosario (7). HR_Longoria (15), off Matz. RBIs_Frazier (53), Nido (4), Longoria (46). SB_Frazier (9), Pence (4). SF_Frazier. S_Holland.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Flores); San Francisco 2 (Slater, Panik). RISP_New York 1 for 5; San Francisco 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Matz, Bruce. GIDP_Nimmo, Longoria.

DP_New York 1 (Flores, Rosario, Bruce); San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Hanson, Belt).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz 7 3 1 1 1 11 93 4.20 Lugo 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.80 Blevins, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 3.75 Gsellman, S, 9-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.77 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holland 6 4 1 1 3 3 106 3.56 Dyson 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 2.74 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.73 Smith 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.76 Moronta 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.08 Strickland, L, 3-4 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.03

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:56. A_38,875 (41,915).

