Mets 3, Braves 0

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuna lf 4 0 1 0 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 1 0 Incarte cf 3 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 2 2 1 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 Do.Smth 1b 4 1 2 2 Albies 2b 3 0 0 0 Msoraco c 4 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 3 0 0 0 deGrom p 2 0 0 0 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 S.Lugo p 0 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph 1 0 0 0 Nimmo rf 1 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 Venters p 0 0 0 0 K.Wrght p 0 0 0 0 P.Tcker ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 28 0 2 0 Totals 30 3 6 3

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 New York 000 001 02x—3

DP_New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 1, New York 7. 2B_McNeil (11), Conforto (25). HR_Conforto (28), Do.Smith (5). SB_Acuna (16).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Newcomb 5 1 0 0 4 8 Jackson L,1-2 1 2 1 1 0 2 Venters 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wright 1 2 2 2 0 2 New York deGrom W,10-9 8 2 0 0 0 10 Lugo S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_deGrom.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:22. A_23,205 (41,922).

