Mets 3, Braves 0

|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smth 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Msoraco c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Jcksn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Wrght p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|000
|001
|02x—3
DP_New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 1, New York 7. 2B_McNeil (11), Conforto (25). HR_Conforto (28), Do.Smith (5). SB_Acuna (16).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Newcomb
|5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|Jackson L,1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Venters
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wright
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|New York
|deGrom W,10-9
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Lugo S,3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_deGrom.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:22. A_23,205 (41,922).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.