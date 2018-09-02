Mets 4, Giants 1

New York San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 4 1 1 0 Blanco cf 4 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 2 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 4 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 1 2 0 Belt 1b 3 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 4 1 1 2 Slater rf 2 0 0 0 Nimmo rf 2 0 0 0 Hundley c 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 0 0 C.Shaw lf 3 0 0 0 Nido c 4 1 1 0 Hanson ss 3 1 1 0 Syndrgr p 2 0 0 0 Strtton p 0 0 0 1 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 Black p 0 0 0 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 d’Arnud ph 1 0 0 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 4 7 4 Totals 28 1 2 1

New York 020 000 020—4 San Francisco 001 000 000—1

E_Bruce (3). DP_New York 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_New York 4, San Francisco 2. 2B_T.Frazier 2 (15). 3B_Hanson (5). HR_Conforto (20). SB_A.Rosario (17), McNeil (4), Belt (3). SF_Stratton (1). S_Syndergaard (3).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Syndergaard W,10-3 9 2 1 1 1 11 San Francisco Stratton L,9-8 6 3 2 2 0 2 Black 1 1 0 0 1 0 Dyson 1 3 2 2 0 1 Blach 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:23. A_39,692 (41,915).

