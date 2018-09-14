Mets 8, Red Sox 0

New York Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Rsrio ss 5 2 2 1 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 5 1 2 1 Bnntndi lf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 2 1 0 Pearce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Rnhimer lf 0 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 Bruce 1b 5 1 2 4 S.Trvis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Mrtin dh 2 0 1 0 Nimmo rf 3 1 0 0 Bra.Phl ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Do.Smth dh 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 1 1 2 Lin ss 1 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 0 2 0 Brdly J cf 2 0 0 0 Swihart c 2 0 0 0 Totals 35 8 9 8 Totals 30 0 4 0

New York 103 100 030—8 Boston 000 000 000—0

DP_Boston 1. LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Conforto (20), Bruce (16). HR_A.Rosario (9), McNeil (3), Bruce (8), A.Jackson (3). SB_Nimmo (9), Kinsler 2 (15), Bradley Jr. (15).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Syndergaard W,12-3 7 3 0 0 3 6 Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 1 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boston Cuevas L,0-1 2 3 2 2 1 4 Scott 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 Johnson 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 4 Thornburg 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2

W.Cuevas pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd

HBP_by Scott (Conforto), by Scott (Nimmo). WP_Blevins.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:59. A_37,117 (37,731).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.