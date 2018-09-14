Mets 8, Red Sox 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rosario ss 5 2 2 1 0 0 .259 McNeil 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .337 Conforto lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .239 Reinheimer lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Bruce 1b 5 1 2 4 0 1 .224 Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .226 Nimmo rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .266 Smith dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .214 Jackson cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .257 Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .178 Totals 35 8 9 8 5 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .339 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .287 a-Pearce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Moreland 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 b-Travis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Martinez dh 2 0 1 0 1 0 .331 c-Phillips ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Lin ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .191 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Kinsler 2b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Bradley Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231 Swihart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Totals 30 0 4 0 3 8

New York 103 100 030—8 9 0 Boston 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-popped out for Benintendi in the 8th. b-struck out for Moreland in the 8th. c-struck out for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB_New York 7, Boston 6. 2B_Conforto (20), Bruce (16). HR_Bruce (8), off Scott; McNeil (3), off Johnson; Jackson (3), off Thornburg; Rosario (9), off Thornburg. RBIs_Rosario (47), McNeil (17), Bruce 4 (31), Jackson 2 (30). SB_Nimmo (9), Kinsler 2 (15), Bradley Jr. (15).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Nimmo); Boston 3 (Benintendi 2, Travis). RISP_New York 3 for 5; Boston 0 for 4.

GIDP_Jackson.

DP_Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Kinsler, Moreland).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard, W, 12-3 7 3 0 0 3 6 104 3.26 Blevins 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.46 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.61 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cuevas, L, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 4 38 4.82 Scott 1-3 1 2 2 2 0 25 13.50 Johnson 4 2-3 2 1 1 1 4 69 4.24 Thornburg 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 18 5.62 Pomeranz 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 6.06

Cuevas pitched to 1 batter in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Johnson 3-0. HBP_Scott 2 (Conforto,Nimmo). WP_Blevins.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:59. A_37,117 (37,731).

