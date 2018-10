Minnesota safety Winfield out for season with foot injury

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sophomore safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is out for the rest of the season after injuring his left foot in the first quarter of the Big Ten opener at Maryland.

Coach P.J. Fleck said Sunday the Gophers were “heartbroken” for Winfield, who suffered a season-ending injury for the second straight year in the 42-13 loss Saturday to the Terrapins.

Last season, Winfield played in only four games and was granted a medical redshirt after suffering a hamstring injury. Fleck said the team believes Winfield will meet the NCAA’s waiver requirement for a sixth year of eligibility. If granted, Winfield would have three years left.

Winfield had a punt return for a touchdown this season, plus an interception and a fumble recovery.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.