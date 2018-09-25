NBA, MLB, NFL franchises team up for ‘Rally the Vote’ drive

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine sports franchises from Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL are encouraging fans to register and vote.

Sacramento Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadivé helped spearhead the “Rally the Vote” effort. He says if teams can make ticket buying to sporting events accessible in a few clicks, there’s no reason registering to vote shouldn’t be the same.

The Kings, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks are among the NBA teams offering fans a platform to register starting Tuesday on the teams’ mobile apps, websites and social media. Joining them are the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, San Francisco Giants and 49ers.

Kings forward Marvin Bagley III filmed a PSA calling on fans to register in California before the Oct. 22 deadline. It will air in the arena during the Kings’ preseason games and home opener.

Advertisement

There are 87.9 million Americans eligible to vote who aren’t registered, according to the U.S. Census. Tuesday is national voter registration day.

WNBA players received an athlete tool kit to help register people in their communities. Teams are using social media to encourage fans to vote.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.