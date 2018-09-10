Listen Live Sports

Monday deadline looms for claims in $75M Nassar settlement

September 10, 2018 5:23 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer predicts 150 or more new claims against Michigan State University as a deadline looms for lawsuits by people who say they were sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar.

The deadline to file is Monday for people who weren’t part of a $425 million May settlement between Michigan State and 332 victims . Michigan State has agreed to set aside an additional $75 million for additional claims.

Nassar is serving decades in prison for possessing child pornography and assaulting females, mostly gymnasts.

Attorney Gary Bender says he’s representing 10 women or girls. He says his clients were embarrassed or weren’t prepared to step forward earlier.

Bender predicts attorneys will file at least 150 new lawsuits, based on the filings so far and his talks with other lawyers.

