Monday’s Scores

September 17, 2018 10:06 pm
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Arcadia 51, Snow Hill, Md. 0

Booker T. Washington 23, Woodrow Wilson 13

James M. Bennett, Md. 56, Nandua 14

Lake Taylor 49, Maury 35

Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Isle of Wight Academy 7

Norcom 20, Granby 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Churchland vs. Armstrong, ccd.

Deep Run vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ccd.

Essex vs. Surry County, ccd.

Hopewell vs. Powhatan, ccd.

J.R. Tucker vs. Henrico, ppd., no date set.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

