Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

September 10, 2018 3:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston’s practice squad.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Zach Buck ticket operations manager.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Adam Riddle track and field throwers coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|18 Developing a Winning Cost Volume - Bid...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries