Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston’s practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Zach Buck ticket operations manager.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.
CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Adam Riddle track and field throwers coach.
