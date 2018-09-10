Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF-1B Ryan Rua from the 10-day DL. Assigned RHP Chris Rowley outright to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed F Rodney Hood.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Luol Deng to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Nate Orchard. Released DT Adolphus Washington

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed OT Aviante Collins on injured reserve. Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Chad Hansen and WR Riley McCarron. Placed RB Jeremy Hill on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston’s practice squad.

Arena Football League

WASHINGTON VALOR — Promoted interim coach Benji McDowell to head coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed LW Max Pacioretty to a four-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Zach Buck ticket operations manager.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Named Brian McCormack director of broadcasting.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired D Jameson Murray and a 2019 10th-round draft pick from Everett for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Adam Riddle track and field throwers coach.

FISK — Named Kenny Anderson men’s basketball coach.

NYIT — Named Evan Conti men’s assistant basketball coach.

