Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

September 10, 2018 10:30 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned RHP Tyler Danish outright to Charlotte (IL). Reinstated 1B Jose Abreu from the 10-day DL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Transferred RHP Artie Lewicki to the 60-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day DL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated OF-1B Ryan Rua from the 10-day DL. Assigned RHP Chris Rowley outright to Round Rock (PCL).

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Buddy Boshers outright to Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Re-signed F Rodney Hood.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Luol Deng to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Nate Orchard. Released DT Adolphus Washington

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed OT Aviante Collins on injured reserve. Signed G Bryan Witzmann.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Chad Hansen and WR Riley McCarron. Placed RB Jeremy Hill on injured reserve.

        Senate backs bill to avert shutdown, boost military spending

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on injured reserve. Signed TE MyCole Pruitt from Houston’s practice squad.

Arena Football League

WASHINGTON VALOR — Promoted interim coach Benji McDowell to head coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed LW Max Pacioretty to a four-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Named Zach Buck ticket operations manager.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Named Brian McCormack director of broadcasting.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired D Jameson Murray and a 2019 10th-round draft pick from Everett for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Announced the resignation of coach Sigi Schmid. Named Dominic Kinnear interim coach.

COLLEGE

CONCORDIA (ORE.) — Named Adam Riddle track and field throwers coach.

FISK — Named Kenny Anderson men’s basketball coach.

NYIT — Named Evan Conti men’s assistant basketball coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|19 2018 Active Risk Manager Global...
9|19 Detect '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SC Guardsman rescues puppy after storm

Today in History

1881: President Garfield succumbs to injuries