Monday’s Sports Transactions

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to a player development contract with Las Vegas (PCL) through the 2020 season.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Brent Barry vice president of basketball operations, Wayne Diesel director of player care, Adam Glessner director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta sports therapist. Promoted Willis Hall video coordinator, Cam Hodges player development assistant, AJ Meyer coaching analytics coordinator and Paul West to assistant trainer and recovery coordinator.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Aldrick Robinson.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jacob Firlotte and Boobie Hobbs, WRs Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler and LB Kache Palacio to the practice roster.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Jonathan Lewis to Louisville City FC (USL) for the remainder of the season.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Brenden Aaronson.
YALE — Named Emma Golen assistant women’s basketball coach.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.