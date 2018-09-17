Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

September 17, 2018 3:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to a player development contract with Las Vegas (PCL) through the 2020 season.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Brent Barry vice president of basketball operations, Wayne Diesel director of player care, Adam Glessner director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta sports therapist. Promoted Willis Hall video coordinator, Cam Hodges player development assistant, AJ Meyer coaching analytics coordinator and Paul West to assistant trainer and recovery coordinator.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Aldrick Robinson.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jacob Firlotte and Boobie Hobbs, WRs Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler and LB Kache Palacio to the practice roster.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Jonathan Lewis to Louisville City FC (USL) for the remainder of the season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Brenden Aaronson.

COLLEGE

YALE — Named Emma Golen assistant women’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits march, sing 'Anchors Aweigh'

Today in History

1960: Kennedy, Nixon take part in first televised debate