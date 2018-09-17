Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to a player development contract with Las Vegas (PCL) through the 2020 season.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Named Brent Barry vice president of basketball operations, Wayne Diesel director of player care, Adam Glessner director of basketball intelligence, Cory Johnson equipment and travel manager and Massimo Simonetta sports therapist. Promoted Willis Hall video coordinator, Cam Hodges player development assistant, AJ Meyer coaching analytics coordinator and Paul West to assistant trainer and recovery coordinator.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Traded WR Josh Gordon and a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick to New England for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick. Waived PK Zane Gonzalez. Signed PK Greg Joseph and WR Rod Streater.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Mike Thomas on injured reserve. Signed K Sam Ficken.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived PK Daniel Carlson. Signed WR Aldrick Robinson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Corey Coleman.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Nick Williams. Waived WR Cameron Batson and TE Anthony Firkser.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived WR Jehu Chesson.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Added C Tanner Doll and WR Miles Shuler to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DBs Jacob Firlotte and Boobie Hobbs, WRs Charles Nelson and Kenny Lawler and LB Kache Palacio to the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Darnell Nurse to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned F Jonathan Lewis to Louisville City FC (USL) for the remainder of the season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Brenden Aaronson.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Fired coach Mikael Stahre and assistant coach Alex de Crook. Named Steve Ralston interim coach and Alex Covelo assistant coach.

COLLEGE

GUILFORD — Named Bradley Herndon women’s swimming coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Brien Bell cross country and track and field coach.

YALE — Named Emma Golen women’s assistant basketball coach.

