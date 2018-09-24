Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monday’s Sports Transactions

September 24, 2018 3:01 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced a player development contract with West Virginia (SAL) through the 2020 season.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Chris Jacobs.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Parker Markel to the Seattle Mariners.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OFs Blake Adams and Josh McAdams, RHPs Edwin Carl and Tyler Herron, LHP Zack Dodson and C Gavin Stupienski.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed Fs Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NHL — F Brian Gionta announced his retirement and agreed to be player-development assistant with the Buffalo Sabres.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LWs Giovanni Fiore and Jack Kopacka, C Mitch Hults, G Angus Redmond, RW Deven Sideroff and D Keaton Thompson to San Diego (AHL) and G Roman Durny to Des Moines (USHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Michael Bunting and D Cam Dineen, Dysin Mayo and Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Joe Veleno to Drummondville (QMJHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Peter Budaj to Ontario (AHL). Loaned D Jacob Moverare to Frolunda (SHL-Sweden).

        When are the best dates to retire?

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D John Ramage and Brian Strait and Fs Blake Pietila, Kurtis Gabriel and Eric Tangradi to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Sebastian Aho and Parker Wotherspoon, Fs Kieffer Bellows and Travis St. Denis, LW Michael Dal Colle, C Ben Holmstrom, RW Josh Ho-Sang and G Jeremy Smith to Bridgeport (AHL) and D Noah Dobson to Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Mitch Reinke and Fs Klim Kostin, Adam Musil, Chris Butler, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jordan Nolan, and Nolan Stevens to San Antonio (AHL).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday