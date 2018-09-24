Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced a player development contract with West Virginia (SAL) through the 2020 season.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Chris Jacobs.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Sold the contract of RHP Parker Markel to the Seattle Mariners.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released OFs Blake Adams and Josh McAdams, RHPs Edwin Carl and Tyler Herron, LHP Zack Dodson and C Gavin Stupienski.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed Fs Kaiser Gates and JaKarr Sampson.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — F Brian Gionta announced his retirement and agreed to be player-development assistant with the Buffalo Sabres.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned LWs Giovanni Fiore and Jack Kopacka, C Mitch Hults, G Angus Redmond, RW Deven Sideroff and D Keaton Thompson to San Diego (AHL) and G Roman Durny to Des Moines (USHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned LW Michael Bunting and D Cam Dineen, Dysin Mayo and Dakota Mermis to Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Joe Veleno to Drummondville (QMJHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned G Peter Budaj to Ontario (AHL). Loaned D Jacob Moverare to Frolunda (SHL-Sweden).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned D John Ramage and Brian Strait and Fs Blake Pietila, Kurtis Gabriel and Eric Tangradi to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned D Sebastian Aho and Parker Wotherspoon, Fs Kieffer Bellows and Travis St. Denis, LW Michael Dal Colle, C Ben Holmstrom, RW Josh Ho-Sang and G Jeremy Smith to Bridgeport (AHL) and D Noah Dobson to Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned D Mitch Reinke and Fs Klim Kostin, Adam Musil, Chris Butler, Mackenzie MacEachern, Jordan Nolan, and Nolan Stevens to San Antonio (AHL).

