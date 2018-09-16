Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mood electric as Seattle Storm, fans celebrate third title

September 16, 2018 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — Fans are whooping and cheering as they celebrate the Seattle Storm’s third WNBA championship during a parade and rally.

The mood was electric Sunday as trolleys carried players and coaches on a route that began at the Space Needle and arrived at KeyArena just as the rain fell.

Aboard one trolley, Storm forward Breanna Stewart pumped the championship trophy into the air and smiled. It was just one of three trophies that the players displayed along the parade, one for each of the team’s three titles.

Fans in yellow and green jerseys lined the streets and later packed into KeyArena.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told KING-TV that the team is an inspiration to everyone in Seattle.

The Storm beat the Washington Mystics in a three-game sweep in the finals.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus