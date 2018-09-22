Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morgan State shocks NC A&T 16-13 on Raya’s last play FG

September 22, 2018 9:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Alex Raya’s 36-yard field goal as time ran out lifted Morgan State to a 16-13 upset over North Carolina A&T on Saturday night, ending the Aggies’ 15-game winning streak.

Raya had tied the game with a career-best 51-yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter and kicked his first field goal of the season in the third quarter.

The game was a nonconference matchup between the Bears (1-3), who were picked last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference the preseason favorite and fourth-ranked FCS Aggies (3-1), who went 12-0 last season, capped by a win over Grambling in the Celebration Bowl.

North Carolina A&T, which was going for a school record 12th-straight home win, had won 39 straight games when leading after three quarters. On Nov. 9, 2013 at Morgan State the Bears won 24-23 when Chris Moller kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

After Raya’s long field goal, the Aggies went 49 yards in 14 plays before Noel Ruiz missed a 43-yard field goal with 3:19 to play. The Bears then drove from their 26 to the NCA&T 19 before Raya’s kick after two timeouts. DeAndre Harris started the drive with a 34-yard connection to Jack McCracken and picked up another first down with a 13-yard pass to Deontaye White. Three runs picked up eight more yards.

Morgan State had a 270-208 advantage in total offense and both teams had two turnovers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US and Australian Navy ships conduct formations off coast of Hawaii

Today in History

1890: Yosemite National Park established