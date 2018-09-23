Listen Live Sports

Morton leads Prairie View, topples Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-13

September 23, 2018 12:19 am
 
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Morton threw for two touchdowns and ran for four more and Prairie View toppled Arkansas-Pine Bluff 62-13 in a Southwestern Conference opener Saturday night.

Morton had 256 yards passing and 255 yards rushing for the Panthers (2-3, 1-0), accounting for 511 of the team’s 815 total yards. The Golden Lions (1-3, 0-1) were held to 379 yards.

Morton began with an 89-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game. On the first play of team’s next drive, Morton threw a 75-yard score to Zarrian Holcombe for a 14-3 lead. Three plays into the Panthers third drive, he took it in himself once again, this time from 37 yards out, to make it 21-3 with 9:19 left in the first quarter.

The Panthers led 49-10 at halftime and cruised from there.

Skyler Perry threw for 174 yards and rushed for 75 yards for the Golden Lions. Jaimon Peterson ran for the team’s only touchdown.

