The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Mosquera scores twice, FC Dallas beats Dynamo 4-2

September 1, 2018 10:12 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Santiago Mosquera scored a quick pair of goals early in the second half and FC Dallas won the Texas Derby with a 4-2 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.

Mosquera scored his first in the 48th minute and made it 3-0 for FC Dallas (14-6-7) three minutes later when he completed a give-and-go with Victor Ulloa with a low hard shot.

Reto Ziegler made it 4-1 with a penalty kick in the 58th minute. Urruti drew the foul against Boniek Garcia.

Michael Barrios gave Dallas the lead in the 10th minute. Maxi Urruti redirected Carlos Gruezo’s pass to the right side and Barrios followed, finishing with a chip shot into the far corner.

Mauro Manotas pulled Houston to 3-1 with a rising long-range blast in the 53rd minute.

Alberth Elis capped the scoring, converting a penalty in the 72nd minute for Houston (7-13-7).

The Associated Press

